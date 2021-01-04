Cream Price Up 54.9% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Cream has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market capitalization of $48,851.74 and approximately $23.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,436.35 or 1.00908717 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008832 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00278902 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00463108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00145958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002609 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.