CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.12

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.12 and last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 3900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$63.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81.

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

