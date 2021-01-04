COTI (COTI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.43 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. COTI has a total market capitalization of $29.64 million and $11.43 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00124950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00545462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144956 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00267144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050935 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

