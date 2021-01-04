Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.52.

COST stock opened at $376.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

