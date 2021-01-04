Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after buying an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.52.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $380.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,458. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

