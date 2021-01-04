Costa Group Holdings Limited (CGC.AX) (ASX:CGC) Insider Peter Margin Buys 9,001 Shares

Costa Group Holdings Limited (CGC.AX) (ASX:CGC) insider Peter Margin bought 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$36,004.00 ($25,717.14).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Costa Group Holdings Limited (CGC.AX) Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

