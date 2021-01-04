Cosmo Coin (COSM) Hits Market Capitalization of $628,261.76

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $628,261.76 and approximately $447,602.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00298488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.45 or 0.02047628 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.