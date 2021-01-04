Contrasting Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) & Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian -21.28% -37.81% -8.20% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hawaiian and Thai Airways International Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.83 billion 0.29 $223.98 million $4.60 3.85 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Hawaiian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thai Airways International Public.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hawaiian and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 2 5 1 0 1.88 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian currently has a consensus target price of $17.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hawaiian has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawaiian beats Thai Airways International Public on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2019, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 17 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 4 ATR42 aircrafts. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

