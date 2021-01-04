Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.09

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.09 and last traded at $161.75, with a volume of 75123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

