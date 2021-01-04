Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $224.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.