Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNCE. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNCE. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

CNCE stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $387.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.79. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

