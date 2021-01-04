Comparing Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) & Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -26.04% Immunome N/A N/A N/A

20.2% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Immunome’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $7.14 million 2.42 -$112.48 million ($19.91) -0.17 Immunome N/A N/A -$10.44 million N/A N/A

Immunome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Immunome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 214.33%. Immunome has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. Given Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immunome.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Agensys, Inc., BioVec Pharma, Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

