Comparing Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) & Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Extended Stay America and Red Rock Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.22 $69.67 million $0.95 15.59 Red Rock Resorts $1.86 billion 1.58 -$3.35 million $0.18 139.11

Extended Stay America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Rock Resorts. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Extended Stay America pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red Rock Resorts pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Extended Stay America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Extended Stay America and Red Rock Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Rock Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.81%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20% Red Rock Resorts -16.61% -7.41% -1.14%

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Red Rock Resorts on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. It operates approximately 20,400 slot machines, 375 table games, and 5,000 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

