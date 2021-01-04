Comparing Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) & Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) and Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Mining has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comstock Mining and Golden Star Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining 8,739.85% 9.42% 5.98% Golden Star Resources -41.29% -189.63% 9.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Mining and Golden Star Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining $180,000.00 198.99 -$3.81 million ($0.20) -5.20 Golden Star Resources $264.74 million 1.56 -$67.43 million $0.16 23.19

Comstock Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Star Resources. Comstock Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Star Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Comstock Mining and Golden Star Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Star Resources has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.16%. Given Golden Star Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than Comstock Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Comstock Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Comstock Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Star Resources beats Comstock Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Mining Company Profile

Comstock Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Nevada. It operates through two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts. It primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Dayton and Lucerne resource areas. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel, including 19 leasable rooms, 4 cottages, a bar, and a restaurant; 225 acre Daney Ranch property in Dayton, Nevada; and 98-acre industrial park and senior water rights in Silver Springs, Nevada. Comstock Mining Inc. has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim, treat, and remediate mercury from tailings and industrial effluents. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

