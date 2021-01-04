Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.47

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 10645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

