Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

