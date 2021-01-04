Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after buying an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 3,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1,588.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $62.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

