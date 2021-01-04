Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,813 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,245,381. The company has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

