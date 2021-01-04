CoinEx Token Hits Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $851,793.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00043084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022959 BTC.

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

