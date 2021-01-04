CoinDeal Token Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One CoinDeal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $293,096.02 and approximately $785.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00260860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00524785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00282069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00051108 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

