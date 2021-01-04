CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CNOOC by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEO opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.