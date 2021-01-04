Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

CIVB stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 169.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $273,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

