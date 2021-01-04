Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Shares of CFG opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

