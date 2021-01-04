Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.02.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.