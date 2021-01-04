Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Buy

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YARIY. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.80. 58,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

