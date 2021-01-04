Cindicator Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $98,580.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00337396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

