CIBC Raises NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to $28.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NFYEF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

