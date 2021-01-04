Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 156,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.