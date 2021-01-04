Chromia Market Cap Tops $9.60 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00269101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00527847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00282179 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050680 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

