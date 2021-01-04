China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.21

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 15170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.
China Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CHL)
China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
