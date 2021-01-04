China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.21

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 15170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get China Mobile alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 69.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 970,399 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $28,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 85,169 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 11.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 742,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 122,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.