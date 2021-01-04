Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.33.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $117.79 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $123.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.