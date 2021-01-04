Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 568.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $22,029,559.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,981,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,212,851.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,899. Insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. XBiotech Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $457.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XBIT. BidaskClub downgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

XBiotech Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.