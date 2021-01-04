Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 150,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $31,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $91,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $22.01 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $494.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.