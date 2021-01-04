Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $758,000 Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORR stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. The company has a market cap of $93.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.33). Equities analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

