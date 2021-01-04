Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $646.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.