Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Waitr worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 266,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 494,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Waitr by 49.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waitr alerts:

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

WTRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

WTRH stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $308.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.