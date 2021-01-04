Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Alphatec by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEC. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

