Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.0% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $140,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 122,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $196,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 million. Research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.