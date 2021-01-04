Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 717,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 188,705 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,339 shares of company stock worth $103,108. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

