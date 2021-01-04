Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,004 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.