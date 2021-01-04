Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $888.18 Million

Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report sales of $888.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $854.30 million and the highest is $922.05 million. Century Communities posted sales of $792.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $794.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $43.78 on Monday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 133.8% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 80.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 401.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

