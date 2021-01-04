Centaur Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Centaur has a market cap of $785,665.56 and approximately $147,893.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00124481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00235130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00527636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276958 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.