Caspian Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $24,162.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00324862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

