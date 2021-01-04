Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR opened at $37.84 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.