CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CARG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.27.

CARG stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,119,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,563. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CarGurus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

