Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) vs. Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Financial Analysis

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 0 7 7 0 2.50

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.40%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $281.08, suggesting a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Becton, Dickinson and’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $236.54 million 7.42 -$27.24 million ($0.79) -55.39 Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.25 $874.00 million $10.20 24.53

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -10.12% -11.43% -8.36% Becton, Dickinson and 5.11% 13.30% 5.60%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Cardiovascular Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

