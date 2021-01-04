Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 11,506 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$17.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

