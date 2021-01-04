Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Shares of Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.42. Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 36,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.06 million and a PE ratio of -20.56.

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on diamond exploration primarily in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Diamondex Resources Ltd.

