Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Receives C$140.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$140.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.71, for a total value of C$907,251.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,150,109.95. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,007,394 shares in the company, valued at C$2,470,472,623.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,822 shares of company stock worth $20,551,782.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$139.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.