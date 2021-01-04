Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 729,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

CPT stock opened at $99.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

